by Curlan Campbell

$6 million towards rehabilitation of Fort George and relocation of police headquarters

Rehabilitation of Fort George will be carried out by Sonrise Construction Inc

Interpretation centre, vending booths, coffee and gift shops, parking lot and washrooms included in rehabilitation

The World Bank has made over $20 million available to be split between Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines to undertake projects to enhance tourism competitiveness. Grenada was able to access some $6 million towards the rehabilitation of Fort George and the relocation of the police headquarters.

A state-of-the-art interpretation centre, vending booths, coffee and gift shops, signage, a parking lot and washrooms are part of the rehabilitation of Fort George.

Minister of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Civil Aviation and Transportation Dennis Cornwall, Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Lennox Andrews and Minister of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation (MIT) Andy Williams, were present during the sod-turning ceremony held on Friday 6, January 2023 at Fort George to signal the start of the rehabilitation. The project is part of the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project and is expected to benefit entrepreneurs working directly or indirectly within the tourism industry, including hotels, travel agencies, taxi drivers, and tourism guides.

Based on the World Bank regional resettlement policy framework, one of the objectives is to facilitate access and movement of travellers through a pilot ferry service, rehabilitate select tourism sites such as Fort George in Grenada, Fort Charlotte in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Castries in St Lucia, and help position these countries as one multi-island travel destination.

“As we rehabilitate this place, the history will be reflected in that rehabilitation, but more than that the rehabilitation of this place will serve as a model, as an example, and as a pilot for other historical sites that we have in Grenada. It will bring out the ideas of how we should go about restoring historical sites to ensure that the architectural designs and whatever history that place is famous for is restored and maintained,” said Minister Andrews.

Built from 1706 to 1710 on an early battery erected by the French in the 1600s, Fort George was originally named Fort Royal, before being renamed Fort George in 1763, in honour of King George III of Great Britain. It still bears many of the historic elements, including many colonial structures like the parade, barracks, guardroom, gunpowder magazine, water cistern, sally port and firing galleries, that remain intact to this day.

Minister Williams said this project speaks volumes about the Government’s commitment to the implementation process of major projects. “My government heard your cries and moved swiftly to address your concerns by allowing MIT to lead the initiative while working collaboratively with the Ministry of Tourism and other ministries. As a Government, we remained committed to improving our implementation of projects, hence the early start of this project in 2023. Locals and visitors will therefore be exposed to improved facilities and an enriched tourism project.”

MP for the Town of St George Peter David was also present to congratulate the Government for commencing the project.

“We appreciated the many people that continue to work for the successful completion of the project. We have always advocated for improving our various sites around the town as tourist attractions. The tercentennial park is just a few metres away, and the cruise ship terminal and Market Square are all sites that mean a lot to our tourism industry. I look forward to working with you on this and other projects that will enhance the Town of St George.”

The rehabilitation of Fort George will be carried out by contractor Sonrise Construction Inc. The former headquarters of the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) at Fort Frederick will now house the headquarters of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).