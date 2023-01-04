The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives informs that the final day for sale of plants from all of its propagation stations — Mirabeau, Ashenden, Boulogne, and Maran — is 13 January 2023.

However, coconut plants will be on sale to the public.

This closure is necessary to facilitate preparations for the 2023 Plant Distribution Season.

The Ministry advises farmers and backyard gardeners who are in need of plants during this year’s Plant Distribution Season, to apply now through their District Extension Offices. NB: The deadline for application of plants is traditionally September of the previous year.

Ministry of Agriculture and Land, Fisheries and Cooperatives…ensuring food and nutrition security.

GIS