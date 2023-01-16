The Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation (MIT), in collaboration with the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority (GSWMA) and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public of the continuation of tagging and removal of derelict vehicles scheduled for January 2023.

Tagging is scheduled for the communities of Morne Jaloux, St George and Old Westerhall, Red Gate and Belle-Isle, St David on Tuesday, 17 January 2023.

The derelict removal teams will also be collecting vehicles with expired notices in Queen’s Park, Mt Gay, Boca and Mardi Gras, St George on Tuesday, 17 January 2023.

The public is informed to take note and be guided accordingly.

The Ministry wishes to thank the public for its continued cooperation as we transform Grenada by safeguarding our environment and improving the health prospects for all.

These activities are part of the national clean-up and beautification project.

GIS