The Republic of Cuba in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships for the academic year 2023, for persons who are desirous of pursuing studies in the following areas:

*Undergraduate:

(5) Medicine

(3) Education

(1) Nursing (Health Technology)

*Graduate:

(2) Medicine (ONLY for Doctors who have graduated from Cuba)

Eligibility:

Applicants must be citizens of Grenada

Applicants must be holders of high school diploma

Applicants must be 25 years old and under

Applicants must be in good health

Value of the award:

Full Tuition

Accommodation

Monthly Stipend

Health Insurance

Required documents for scholarship:

Completed Cuba scholarship application form; (Attached)

Certified copies of ALL Academic Certificates and Transcript

Copy of Birth Certificate

Certified copy of a valid Passport Bio-Data page

One (1) 1×1 inch photo

Applicants are required to submit 3 Copies of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education on or before 27 February 2023.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk/Ministry of Education at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]

