by Linda Straker

Seminar will be held at Parliament building, Mt Wheldale

CPA UK supports and strengthens parliamentary democracy across Commonwealth since 1911

Parliament comprises 28 members, of which 11 have parliamentary experience

Members of Parliament in both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament will participate in a post-election seminar from 7-9 March 2023 with parliamentarians from the United Kingdom.

This was announced on 5 December by Leo Cato, Speaker of the House. “Be aware and keep your calendar open so that together we can do this training with the British Parliamentary Association,” he told members.

Undertaken by the UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, this Grenada post-election seminar with parliamentarians will be held at the Parliament building, Mt Wheldale. It will be an information-sharing initiative partly due to the newness of most parliamentarians following the 23 June General Elections. Initially scheduled for September 2022, the training was deferred because of the death of Her Majesty The Queen in September 2022.

Based in the heart of the UK Parliament, CPA UK has worked to support and strengthen parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth since its establishment in 1911. According to its website, its programmes aim to achieve improved parliamentary oversight, scrutiny, and representation.

The majority in Grenada’s Lower House or House of Representatives is led by Dickon Mitchell who is the Member of Parliament for St David. He is also the chairman of the cabinet of ministers and the Prime Minister. All 9 MPs in the majority are members of the 14-member cabinet of Ministers or the executive branch of Government.

The Minority in the Lower House is led by Dr Keith Mitchell who was the incumbent in the 23 June General Elections. There are 5 others in the minority, referred to as members on the other side, or the Opposition.

Grenada’s Parliament comprises 15 elected members in the Lower House plus the Speaker, and 13 in the Upper House. Of the 28 members, only 11 are returning members with parliamentary experience.