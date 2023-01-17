The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) is inviting Caribbean entrepreneurs, organisations and countries to submit projects for a shot at the £1 million Earthshot Prize, a global environment prize founded by the Royal Foundation and led by the Prince of Wales to incentivise widespread change and repair the planet this decade.

The CCSA is once more an official nominator for the 2023 Earthshot Prize, having selected nominees from the region for the 2022 prize. Director of Public Sector Projects Kiesha Farnum says, “This is an excellent opportunity for those with ready initiatives that fit into any of the 5 categories of the Earthshot Prize: clean our air, protect and restore nature, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate.” The prize is awarded to a winner in each category and along with the money receives other support to scale their project.

Farnum noted that in 2021, The Republic of Costa Rica was a winner with its reforestation initiative and a team from the Bahamas also received the prize for its coral replanting project.

“We’re certain that there are other projects in the region that will not only be eligible for nomination but have the potential to win, and we want to see submissions for consideration coming into our online portal from across our 28 member countries.”

As an official nominator, the CCSA is aided in its work to bring climate-resilient projects in the region to reality by matching them to suitable investors or donors. The organisation also hosts up to 4 investor forums each year for this purpose, in addition to ongoing collaborative work with governments and private sector organisations in member countries.

Submissions for nomination by the CCSA for the Earthshot Prize close on COB 23 January 2023.

For more information and to submit a project visit: caribbeanaccelerator.org.

CCSA