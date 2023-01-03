by Linda Straker

Code SRO 46 of 2022, published in Government Gazette of 23 December 2022

People under 18 need written permission to receive body modification procedures

Beauty and wellness professionals include hairdressers, barbers, pedicurists, manicurists, nail technicians, tattoo artists and masseuses

Government has approved a “Beauty and Wellness Industry Code of Professional Conduct and Fitness to Practice,” that will, among other things require people under the age of 18 to have a parent or guardian’s written permission for them to receive the services of these professionals.

“An allied health practitioner shall not undertake body modification procedures such as puncturing, creating an opening, cutting or inserting an object into a minor, without first obtaining the written consent of the parent or guardian of the minor,” said the code which was published in the 23 December 2022 edition of the Government Gazette.

The Code comes after years of consultation with industry professionals to ensure that there is a standard in the industry. Labelled as SRO 46 of 2022, it mandates that people who are part of the Beauty and Wellness industry should be registered and licenced with the Allied Health Council established by the 2010 Health Practitioners Act.

Dr Nicole Forte, the current chairperson of the Council, said that the beauty and wellness industry covers all professions and professionals offering a service that qualifies as beauty and wellness. “These will include hairdressers, barbers, pedicurists, manicurists, nail technicians, tattoo artists, and masseuses. Basically, this code is for all the workers in that industry.” She pointed out the regulations also provide for the workers to be registered and licenced by the Council to operate in Grenada.

Like all other allied health professionals, Beauty and Wellness industry professionals who fail to register and are found guilty in the Magistrate Court can be charged a maximum fine of EC$100,000 and or sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment. Those who fail to be licenced can be charged a maximum of EC$50,000 while those who failed to be licenced and registered can be charged a maximum of EC$250,000 and or 5 years in jail. The registration fee is EC$250 and the licencing fee is EC$350. The licence must be renewed every 3 years.

The objectives of the rules in the code are:

(a) to ensure that allied health practitioners adhere to and are aware of the code of practice and the professional standard of practice that is required to operate in the industry;

(b) to ensure that allied health practitioners provide services and practice their profession according to the rules and standards issued by the Council; and

(c) to ensure that allied health practitioners implement and adhere to the appropriate systems and controls that are necessary to provide professional services to their clients.