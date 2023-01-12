As part of our ongoing transformation, we are expanding our service offerings and are seeking to attract passionate, committed and competent professionals to fill the following position.

Position: Senior Executive Assistant

Job Summary:

The Senior Executive Assistant will assist the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Committees of the Board to efficiently execute the Credit Union’s business strategy by providing high-level support and ensuring adherence to Corporate Governance policies, procedures and standards. The ideal candidate will be a proactive planner and problem-solver, ensuring that the CEO’s priorities and the organisation’s goals are achieved.

Responsibilities would include:

Plays a key role in preparing and collating Ariza’s strategic and annual business plans and in monitoring and reporting on achievements/progress

Perform duties related to Corporate Governance, including but not limited to: Preparation for Board, Committee and Management meetings Production of Minutes and following up on decisions and actions Ensuring compliance with statutory obligations; and Preparation of reports for Annual General Meetings (AGM) Prepare reports, presentations, office documents and memoranda, including higher-level technical, statistical, and narrative reports Maintain and refine internal processes to efficiently support the work of the CEO and executives, coordinating internal and external resources to expedite workflows to achieve goals and objectives Coordinate complex scheduling and calendar management for the CEO Be the chief liaison between the Board/CEO and external stakeholders Assist with planning events Supervise the work of the Administrative Assistant II and oversee the daily workflow of the Corporate Secretariat



Requirements:

Education and Training:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or related area

Certification in Secretarial Studies

Certification in Project Management or Event Management would be an asset

Experience:

3-5 years as an Executive Assistant to a CEO or Senior Manager

Experience in strategic/business planning, monitoring and evaluation

Experience in recording and producing minutes

Key Competences and Attributes:

Ability to act with integrity, professionalism and confidentiality

Research, analytical and problem-solving

Strategic/business planning, monitoring and evaluation

Networking and relationship-building

Ability to function well in a high-paced environment

Project / Event management

Excellent written and oral communication

Report writing

Leadership and management

Emotional intelligence

Member orientation

Competence in Microsoft Office suite especially, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher

Interested persons who meet the requirements are invited to submit an application in PDF format via email only to [email protected] with the subject line “Senior Executive Assistant” by 24 January 2023.

Ariza