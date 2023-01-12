As part of our ongoing transformation, we are expanding our service offerings and are seeking to attract passionate, committed and competent professionals to fill the following position.
Position: Senior Executive Assistant
Job Summary:
The Senior Executive Assistant will assist the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Committees of the Board to efficiently execute the Credit Union’s business strategy by providing high-level support and ensuring adherence to Corporate Governance policies, procedures and standards. The ideal candidate will be a proactive planner and problem-solver, ensuring that the CEO’s priorities and the organisation’s goals are achieved.
Responsibilities would include:
- Plays a key role in preparing and collating Ariza’s strategic and annual business plans and in monitoring and reporting on achievements/progress
- Perform duties related to Corporate Governance, including but not limited to:
- Preparation for Board, Committee and Management meetings
- Production of Minutes and following up on decisions and actions
- Ensuring compliance with statutory obligations; and
- Preparation of reports for Annual General Meetings (AGM)
- Prepare reports, presentations, office documents and memoranda, including higher-level technical, statistical, and narrative reports
- Maintain and refine internal processes to efficiently support the work of the CEO and executives, coordinating internal and external resources to expedite workflows to achieve goals and objectives
- Coordinate complex scheduling and calendar management for the CEO
- Be the chief liaison between the Board/CEO and external stakeholders
- Assist with planning events
- Supervise the work of the Administrative Assistant II and oversee the daily workflow of the Corporate Secretariat
Requirements:
Education and Training:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or related area
- Certification in Secretarial Studies
- Certification in Project Management or Event Management would be an asset
Experience:
- 3-5 years as an Executive Assistant to a CEO or Senior Manager
- Experience in strategic/business planning, monitoring and evaluation
- Experience in recording and producing minutes
Key Competences and Attributes:
- Ability to act with integrity, professionalism and confidentiality
- Research, analytical and problem-solving
- Strategic/business planning, monitoring and evaluation
- Networking and relationship-building
- Ability to function well in a high-paced environment
- Project / Event management
- Excellent written and oral communication
- Report writing
- Leadership and management
- Emotional intelligence
- Member orientation
- Competence in Microsoft Office suite especially, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher
Interested persons who meet the requirements are invited to submit an application in PDF format via email only to [email protected] with the subject line “Senior Executive Assistant” by 24 January 2023.
Ariza