The Board of Directors of Ariza Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mervyn Lord as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr Lord joined Ariza on 1 December 2022 after a distinguished tenure as the General Manager of the Grenada Development Bank from 2008. Under his leadership, the Bank consistently exceeded key strategic and operational targets.

With a passion for business development, leadership and wealth creation, his career has spanned both the private and public sectors. In addition, he served on various Boards of Directors, including the Birchgrove Co-operative Credit Union as the Chairman, the Grenada Co-operative League as the Treasurer and the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce as a director. He was the Chairman of the Association of Development Banks of the Eastern Caribbean from 2016 to 2022.

Mr Lord possesses a combination of leadership, business management, accounting, finance and strategic management skills. He holds a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Birmingham University, UK and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a major in Management from Andrews University, USA. He also obtained high-level training in leadership.

In addition to Mr Lord’s professional training and experience, he strongly affirms to practising the principles of excellence in leadership. He believes in placing emphasis on people and teamwork and is an advocate for employee and member satisfaction, as major pillars for institutional transformation and financial sustainability.

Mr Lord will build on the solid foundation laid by past Chief Executive Officer Mrs Lucia Livingston–Andall and continue the transformation of Ariza Credit Union to enable the achievement of its vision: “To maintain our role as leader in providing all-inclusive financial solutions based on co-operative ideals.”

Ariza