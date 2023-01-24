The Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs announces the appointment of Sparkle Grenade Courtney as Deputy Labour Commissioner.

Grenade Courtney brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post of Deputy Labour Commissioner, having served with a high level of competence and professionalism in various capacities throughout the Public Service of Grenada for more than a decade.

She holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Anglia Ruskin University in London, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business, Suma Cum Laude, from St George’s University. Additionally, she has strengthened her competence in Labour Relations through participation in trainings and seminars locally, regionally, and internationally, in areas such as International Labour Standards Reporting, Occupational Safety & Health and Labour Market Information.

Grenade Courtney is no stranger to the industrial relations field in Grenada, having previously served as a Labour Officer. Additionally, she served in the Ministry of Agriculture and in the Department of Public Administration, thus equipping her with an essential combination of skills and competencies to perform the role of Deputy Labour Commissioner.

In her capacity as Deputy Labour Commissioner, Grenade Courtney will provide key support to the Labour Commissioner to strengthen policy and legislative reforms, and labour management, to effect the implementation of the transformative Labour agenda. She will have direct responsibility for

The Work Permit Programme

Labour Market Information Management

Establishing the Employment Agency

Her appointment as Deputy Labour Commissioner took effect on 23 January 2023. The post was last filled in 2013. Grenade Courtney is the first woman to serve as Deputy Labour Commissioner in Grenada.

Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs

GIS