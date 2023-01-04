The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) announces the retirement of Lawrence Samuel, effective 1 December 2022.

Samuel has served in the capacity of the coordinator for the past 7 years.

The Commission and Staff at the NTRC express our sincere gratitude and thank Samuel for his contribution, and wish him the best as he enters a new chapter in life.

In that regard, Timothy Scott has been appointed by the Board to act as the Coordinator of the Commission, effective 9 October 2022. Scott has over 16 years’ experience at the NTRC in the capacity of Telecommunications Engineer. He has extensive training and experience in Telecommunications Engineering and Telecommunications Policy.

Scott holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration/ International Business and a Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications and Electronic Engineering.

NTRC