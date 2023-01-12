Anchor tenants are required for a major commercial centre on a 4-acre lot at a busy intersection in Grand Anse, St George, Grenada on a property historically referred to as the Sandino Complex.

Corporate entities desirous of either establishing or growing their business in the south of the island are invited to send an email detailing the following:

Name of business

Type of business

Approximate floor space required

Contact details

For further information, email [email protected]

