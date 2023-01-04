The US Embassy Grenada team will be conducting outreach to the American citizen community located in Carriacou and Petite Martinque.

We will be facilitating a townhall meeting on 24 January 2023, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Ade’s Dream in the Sea Wave conference room. The team will be available to discuss American citizen services to include passport applications, reports of births and deaths of American citizens abroad, as well as answer any questions from the community.

To confirm your attendance, persons are asked to contact the US Embassy via email, [email protected] or on (473)444-1173. When prompted, please leave a message and all calls will be returned as soon as possible.

Please visit www.travel.state.gov for answers to most of your questions. If you are a US citizen living abroad and residing in our consular district, you are encouraged to enroll in STEP so we can contact, and assist you in case of an emergency. Sign up at https://step.state.gov/step/

Absentee Voting – find out more and register at: www.fvap.gov

United States Embassy, American Citizen Services Section