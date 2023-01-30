The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Co-operatives has contracted the services of Leonard St Bernard, as Technical Specialist with responsibility for Agro-processing and Agri-business.

This appointment comes as the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Co-operatives continues to roll out its transformational goals, and specifically that, pertaining to the establishment of an agro-processing and agri-business unit, and the expansion of the agro-processing and agri-business sector.

The contractual appointment of the Technical Specialist commenced on 17 January 2023 and will remain in effect for one year in the first instance. The appointment further signals

Government’s commitment to its stated vision of focusing on food and nutrition security by supporting local production, bolstering agro-processing, and establishing an agro-processing and agri-business unit in the Ministry.

The Technical Specialist will work in collaboration with ministry officials to ensure a full-fledged and functioning Agro-processing and Agri-business Unit. He will also work with agro-processors and stakeholders in the further development and enhancement of the agro-processing industry and the development of agri-businesses.

St Bernard brings to the Ministry, extensive knowledge, and experience in the areas of quality infrastructure, business practices, trade regulations and his entrepreneurial experience as the former owner and Chairman of the Board of Directors of West India Spices. He has worked throughout the Windward Islands with agro-processors and small farmers in rural communities, assisting them with building market readiness capacity and the technical skills needed for the export market.

Over the years, St Bernard worked in both the public and private sectors and held positions such as Head of Laboratory Services at the Grenada Bureau of Standards; Quality Assurance Manager, Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA); and Produce Chemist, Grenada Produce Chemist Laboratory.

He served on and has been the Chairman of various boards in addition to his most recent role as National Agro Processing Coordinator at the Food & Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO/UN).

St Bernard holds a Master’s Degree in Chemistry (Inorganic and Physical Applications) from The University of The West Indies, St Augustine and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Chemistry and Management also from The University of The West Indies, St Augustine. He has attended numerous professional training programmes and certificate courses and has published and patented articles within his field.

The contracting of St Bernard with such expertise is a manifestation of Government’s commitment to providing leadership to the agro-processing sector, and the transformation of the agriculture and agro-processing sectors as it seeks to ensure food and nutrition security for all.

GIS