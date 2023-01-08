The Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased to announce that Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have once again earned recognition in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards representing 8 contest winners in the 2023 nominations.

Readers’ Choice Awards are important honours in the travel industry as it celebrates the places, people, experiences and innovators in the industry voted on by the people who directly interact with these businesses and attractions.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach stated, “Grenada is a top performer in the Caribbean and having eight winners spread across the various categories comes as no surprise. We have been soaring in visitor arrivals and coupled with our digital marketing strategy the additional exposure for our local businesses and products has no doubt assisted in the multiple nominations and winning spot. We are committed to ensuring that when visitors come to our island, they are exploring everything that is brand Grenada. We anticipate even more local winners in next year’s contest.”

Leading the way was Belmont Estate, a unique agro-tourism attraction known for its rich historical background, exquisite farm-to-table dining and organic chocolate production. The estate was voted the “Best Caribbean Attraction” earning praise from readers for its mouthwatering dishes and welcoming atmosphere.

The House of Chocolate Museum known for portraying the history of Grenada’s cocoa and creating delicious treats with chocolate derived from the local cocoa, placed 10th in the same category.

Belmont Estate Managing Director Shadel Nyack Compton, said, “It’s a great honour for us to be voted as the #1 Best Caribbean Attraction. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for us! This recognition validates the work that we do in agritourism, and it opens more doors for us to share our passion for sustainable agriculture. More importantly, these collective wins offer tremendous visibility for Grenada and will influence visitors to our shores in a significant way!”

The other nominees placing in the top 10 included Paradise Beach, the white sand beach located on the sister isle of Carriacou which placed 2nd in the Best Caribbean Beach category, followed by the popular Grand Anse Beach coming in at 6th place.

Esther’s Bar, a beach bar known for its creative and masterfully mixed cocktails placed 7th in the Best Caribbean Beach Bar category. Clarke’s Court Rum Distillery, the largest distillery on the island and well known for its variety of local rums, placed 6th in the Best Caribbean Rum Distillery category.

Punj-abi Restaurant, known for its authentic Indian cuisine placed 6th in the Best Restaurant in the Caribbean category, and The Aquarium Restaurant, the popular and picturesque beachside restaurant, known for its international cuisine with a delightful Caribbean fusion, came in 9th.

The nominees of the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards were carefully selected by an expert panel and winners are determined through a survey of local residents, who cast their votes for their favourite businesses in a variety of categories.

GTA