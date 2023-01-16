Grenada’s leading telecoms provider is offering new and existing customers a share of over $30,000 in cash and prizes as part of celebrations for the New Year.

Flow will launch its More ‘Pon’ More promotion on 16 January. Customers will be instantly rewarded for completing simple, everyday transactions such as topping-up as little as $5, activating any prepaid combo plan, paying a bill in full, bundling mobile and fixed services or signing up for any new service.

New customers will also be entered in the draw by simply switching their service to Flow.

“January is usually referred to as the toughest month of the year, and with this in mind, we are giving customers more data, more unlimited talk, more savings and more value for their money,” said Troy Courtney, Marketing Executive, Flow.

“Our prepaid combo plans have been revamped with increased data, unlimited talk on all plans and free WhatsApp with full features while allowing customers to message on social media for free.”

Customers can also enjoy 50% off their mobile bill every month when they bundle their mobile service with their fixed services.

“With these bundled offers, we are giving our customers a way to get more value for their dollar. The goal of these value-packed bundles is to give customers more benefits in terms of upgraded service and value, particularly on their mobile services, and to help customers with their spending power via significant savings on their monthly bills,” said James Pitt, Country Manager, Flow.

For more information or to sign-up for a product or service from Flow, customers can visit any retail or partner store or call the Flow Virtual Store at 444 3569 (FLOW) or 403-3569.

