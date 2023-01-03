Twenty-four-year-old left-handed batsman Alick Athanaze has been named Captain of the Windwards Volcanoes to participate in the 2023 West Indies Championship.
His deputy will be left-arm pacer Preston Mc Sween.
Athanaze will begin his captaincy career for the Windwards Volcanoes in their first match of the 2023 West Indies Championship against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force. This would be a home game at Grenada National Stadium, from 31 January to 3 February 2023.
Steve Mahon’s led selection panel has included one newcomer in the squad, Grenadian fast bowler Nicklaus Redhead. This would be Windward Islands’ first full 4-day championship in over 2 decades without the prolific runs scorer Devon Smith, who retired last season.
Full Squad
- Alick Athanaze (Captain)
- Preston Mc Sween (Vice-Captain) – Grenada
- Sunil Ambris
- Teddy Bishop – Grenada
- Keron Cottoy
- Kenneth Dember
- Justin Greaves
- Kavem Hodge
- Daurius Martin
- Kimani Melius
- Nicklaus Redhead – Grenada
- Jerlani Robinson
- Tevyn Walcott (Wicket-keeper)
Note
- Shermon Lewis is recovering from a shoulder injury and therefore was not considered for selection
- Andre Fletcher is unavailable
- Obed McCoy is recovering from injury
About the West Indies Championship (2023)
The West Indies Championship is the 4-day regional red ball format for the region featuring the 6 West Indies Territorial franchise teams. Six teams will play each other in a League format, consisting of 5 rounds played from 31 January until April 2023.
Windwards Volcanoes Schedule for rounds 1 & 2
- Jan 31 – Feb 3: Windwards Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force at the Grenada National Stadium
- Feb 8 – 11: Windwards Volcanoes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Grenada National Stadium
Matches start at 10 am daily.
Grenada Cricket Association
