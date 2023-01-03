Twenty-four-year-old left-handed batsman Alick Athanaze has been named Captain of the Windwards Volcanoes to participate in the 2023 West Indies Championship.

His deputy will be left-arm pacer Preston Mc Sween.

Athanaze will begin his captaincy career for the Windwards Volcanoes in their first match of the 2023 West Indies Championship against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force. This would be a home game at Grenada National Stadium, from 31 January to 3 February 2023.

Steve Mahon’s led selection panel has included one newcomer in the squad, Grenadian fast bowler Nicklaus Redhead. This would be Windward Islands’ first full 4-day championship in over 2 decades without the prolific runs scorer Devon Smith, who retired last season.

Full Squad

Alick Athanaze (Captain)

Preston Mc Sween (Vice-Captain) – Grenada

Sunil Ambris

Teddy Bishop – Grenada

Keron Cottoy

Kenneth Dember

Justin Greaves

Kavem Hodge

Daurius Martin

Kimani Melius

Nicklaus Redhead – Grenada

Jerlani Robinson

Tevyn Walcott (Wicket-keeper)

Note

Shermon Lewis is recovering from a shoulder injury and therefore was not considered for selection

Andre Fletcher is unavailable

Obed McCoy is recovering from injury

About the West Indies Championship (2023)

The West Indies Championship is the 4-day regional red ball format for the region featuring the 6 West Indies Territorial franchise teams. Six teams will play each other in a League format, consisting of 5 rounds played from 31 January until April 2023.

Windwards Volcanoes Schedule for rounds 1 & 2

Jan 31 – Feb 3: Windwards Volcanoes vs T&T Red Force at the Grenada National Stadium

Feb 8 – 11: Windwards Volcanoes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Grenada National Stadium

Matches start at 10 am daily.

Grenada Cricket Association