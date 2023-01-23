The US Embassy in Bridgetown is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Programme.

Through the YLAI Fellowship, up to 280 business and social entrepreneurs from across the Caribbean, Latin America and Canada build leadership skills and collaborate with US host organisations and mentors to address shared business challenges. Applications are now being accepted at https://ylai.state.gov through 15 February 2023. Launched in 2015, YLAI is the Department of State’s flagship programme to empower emerging entrepreneurs from the Western Hemisphere to enable the full economic potential of the region’s citizens. Combining a fellowship programme, an active and open online network, and ongoing activities organised by US embassies and consulates, YLAI fosters prosperity, inclusive development, and democratic values. YLAI also promotes US business models, increased trade, and job creation. The YLAI Fellowship Programme is funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX. To apply for the YLAI fellowship programme, and to join the free YLAI Network, please visit https://ylai.state.gov or visit the US Embassy website at www.bb.usembassy.gov.

US Embassy Barbados