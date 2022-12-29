As head of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open University Campus Grenada, Dr Beverly Steele a member of the Willie Redhead Foundation (tWRF) delivered the feature address at its first Patrimonial Award Ceremony (PAC) on 4 November 2002.

Dr Beverly Steele’s address was impressive among the many featured addresses delivered over the years at the award and she encouraged the Foundation to consider a Hall of Fame in the future, to recognise and pay tribute to Grenada Cultural icons, who have laid the foundation and worked tirelessly in conserving the cultural heritage.

The passing of Dr Steele has brought to the fore a reminder of this noble initiative and the urgent need to establish a home for the foundation where cultural icons such as herself could have pride of place in the annals of Grenada’s history.

Dr Steele’s initial contact with the Foundation impressed her and immediately afterwards became a member. Her contribution to the Foundation over the years was invaluable and up until a few years ago at her retirement, continued to assist the Foundation in an informal manner as an honourary member. The membership of the foundation concurs with Lennox Farrell who wrote: “Under the seasoning of time, they eventually totter and take the fall. One of these cornerstones of Grenada and the Caribbean Community — Dr Beverley Steele, now takes her final rest.”

The president, executive and members of the Willie Redhead Foundation join with the nation in sending condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in eternal peace (Requiescat Pacem).

tWRF