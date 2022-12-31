by Linda Straker

Robbery at Grand Mal Gas Station occurred on 22 December

Christon Balboza arrested and charged for Robbery with Violence

Scheduled to return to court on 10 January 2023

A Special Reserve Police Officer from Trinidad and Tobago is among 2 people charged for robbing a gas station in Grenada, 3 days before Christmas day 2022.

In Trinidad and Tobago, a Special Reserve Police may be called out for service by the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner or any other First Division Officer in cases of external aggression or internal disturbance, actual or threatened.

“Christon Balboza, 27 years old, Special Reserve Police Officer, a Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago and Stephen Francis, 28 years old, Fisherman of Victoria, St Mark were arrested and jointly charged for the offence of Robbery with Violence in connection with the December 22nd Robbery at Grand Mal Gas Station,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The release which was issued on 30 December 2022 said that Francis was also charged with the offence of Assault with a Dangerous Instrument to wit, a gun. Both men were remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons and are scheduled to return to court on 10 January 2023.

On Thursday, 22 December 2022 around 6:15 pm, police received a complaint of a robbery with violence at the business establishment which is located along the west main road. Officers immediately responded and preliminary enquiries revealed that masked individuals entered the business place demanding money from a member of staff.

“Using a motor vehicle, the individuals fled with an undisclosed sum of monies. Due to the swift and coordinated response of the police, several persons of interest were quickly identified and taken into custody to assist with the investigation,” said a news release which was issued within hours of the incident.

Grenada’s Criminal Code which was amended in 2012 states that whoever commits robbery being armed with any offensive instrument or having made any preparation for using force or causing harm shall be liable to imprisonment for 30 years.