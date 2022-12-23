The contributions of non-government organisations along with private citizens are always welcomed, according to Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews.

He made the comments as he handed over donations from the Desk of the Elderly gifted by the Catholic Church to the Top Hill Senior Citizens Home.

The Church’s donation included bathroom and shower seats, walkers and transfer benches. Minister Andrews, in making the handover to Acting Matron Clavia McLean, said it is important to help improve the lives of senior citizens, who have contributed to the development of the tri-island state. He expressed thanks to the donors and asked that others also make such contributions.

Also, in an effort to improve the security at the home, 10 security lights were given to staff and residents there. The lights were donated to the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government by Classique Lighting, which recently held a solar expo on the island.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs