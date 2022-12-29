Why study in Europe?

Experience an excellent higher education in Europe and benefit from an extensive choice of bachelor and master courses, doctoral study programmes, and more. In Europe, students also have the opportunity to explore diverse languages and cultures in a welcoming, social environment, while gaining international experience, skills and knowledge!

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

There are hundreds of scholarships and financial support schemes available for international students who wish to study in European Union Member States. Some schemes cover part of the tuition fees whereas some cover all of the tuition fees along with living costs. Competition can be strong, but it is well worth exploring your options.

COSTS

Studying in the European Union (EU) can be very cost-effective. European countries invest in their higher education systems to help make education affordable for students, whilst maintaining high quality standards.

Each EU Member State has its own fee policy but in general, tuition fees are lower than in other leading study destinations. In fact, in some EU countries, study programmes are free of charge! Living costs (e.g. accommodation, food and drink, transport etc.) vary across Europe, and may be found here: https://education.ec.europa.eu/study-in-europe/planning-your-studies/scholarships-and-costs

