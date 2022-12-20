The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of the PURC.

The Commission is seeking a highly skilled individual to join our multidisciplinary team of technical and professional staff, involved in undertaking complex and demanding activities required to satisfy its role as regulator of the electricity sector, and in fulfilment of its mandate.

Functional Relationships: The Consumer and Public Affairs Officer will be responsible for maintaining and improving public awareness about the PURC as well as addressing concerns of consumers about the service provided by the utility company and dealing with consumer complaints, enquiries, and referrals, etc. in line with the PURC’s Customer Complaints procedure. He or she will also be responsible to organise and oversee PR activities and ensure effective communication with stakeholders, media, and the public.

Experience: Individuals should have at least 3 years’ experience working in a Consumer or Public Relations field or similar role and/or managing media relations. Applicants should have strong communication, both oral and written and knowledge in resolving complaints.

Qualifications: Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism/Marketing or related field. A certificate in customer service or a master’s degree would be considered an asset.

Responsibilities

Create and manage platforms for engagement with stakeholders and handling consumer complaints regarding the utility sector Monitor the implementation of the Consumer Complaints Procedure Develop and monitor strategies for improving customer service standards in utility sectors Oversee publication and dissemination of information on Utility Services and Renewable energy programmes Formulate and execute communications and plan publicity strategies and campaigns within the scope of the PURC Communication Strategy Develop and implement communications plans including social media for specific campaigns, projects, initiatives and launches and organising events including press conferences Handle media relations. Collating and analysing media coverage Researching, writing, and distributing press releases to targeted media Preparing and supervising the production of publicity brochures, handouts, direct mail leaflets, promotional videos, photographs, films, and multimedia programmes Advise staff on media and communications issues as required Writing and editing case studies, speeches, articles, and annual reports Participating in all work-related activities of the Commission Perform other related functions that may be assigned from time to time

All applications should include a cover letter, updated CV, the names of 2 references and should be addressed to

The Chief Executive Officer

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Queen’s Park

St George

Grenada

Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send applications to the

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

PO Box 2443

St George’s

Grenada

The closing date for the applications is 16 January 2022.