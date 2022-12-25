Hon. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance,

National Security, Home Affairs, PublicAdministration, Information and Disaster Management December 2022

Citizens, residents, friends of Grenada, and Grenadians overseas, I extend warm greetings and well wishes to you and your families.

The Christmas season is a special time in Grenada — we welcome our loved ones and friends back home to spend the holidays, and we partake in the Grenadian traditions that make this time of year unique.

As we celebrate, let us not lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. The past 2 years have been difficult for many in our community and, the truth is, the season may not be as bright for every family.

In the spirit of giving, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I encourage all Grenadians, at home and abroad, to think of ways that you can personally reach out and help a family or a child to experience the joy of Christmas this year. Let us heed the teachings of the great commandment and “love our neighbours as ourselves.”

These past few years have taught us the importance of togetherness, love for each other and a deeper appreciation for this beautiful island we call home. These are the tenets that we must hold fast to, as we move forward into the New Year.

As leaders, my colleagues and I are excited for the challenges and rewards of the year ahead. We look forward to working in partnership with staff in our Ministries and Departments, the private sector, and of course the wider Grenadian community, to lay the foundation for the Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique we want for our children and grandchildren.

On behalf of the Government of Grenada and my entire family, I wish each and every one, a happy and safe Christmas, and God’s continued blessings in 2023.

GIS