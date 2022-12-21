Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Beverley A Steele, CBE.

Steele was well-respected as an educator, historian, and author, having penned books such as Grenada: A History of Its People and Grenada In War Time: The tragic loss of the Island Queen and other memories of World War II.

Reflecting on her legacy, Prime Minister Mitchell said Grenada, and indeed the region, have lost a great educator whose passion for storytelling, and efforts to document and share the history and culture of Grenada, will not be forgotten. Prime Minister Mitchell fondly recalled being taught by Steele’s husband, William Steele, and attending high school with her son.

Beverley Steele passed away on Monday, 19 December 2022.

May she Rest In Peace.

GIS