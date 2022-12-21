by Linda Straker

Session began on 19 December and concluded on 21 December

Prevalence of physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in Grenada is 29%

Senate President appealed for sobriety to reduce environments harmful to women and children

Dessima Williams, President in the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 made an emotional plea for Grenadians to observe during the Christmas season.

In her remarks before adjourning the session, which began on 19 December 2022 and concluded on 21 December, she said, “I put in a particular word for sobriety or sensibility that we do not drink ourselves into a stupor because in that environment women and children, in particular, get harmed and I want to make sure I ask for your support in particular to women, girls and all those who suffer from domestic violence.”

The session was mainly for members of the Senate to approve the 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure as well as other bills and motions. As this was the last session for the year, all other members extended Christmas and New Year’s greetings to everyone.

Grenada’s Domestic Violence Act defines “domestic violence” as any controlling or abusive behaviour that harms the health, safety or wellbeing of a person or any child, and includes but is not limited to the following — (a) physical abuse or threats of physical abuse; (b) sexual abuse or threats of sexual abuse; (c) emotional, verbal or psychological abuse; (d) economic abuse; (e) intimidation; (f) harassment; (g) stalking; (h) damage to or destruction of property; or (i) entry into the applicant’s residence without consent, where the parties do not share the same residence.

According to the Grenada Women’s Health and Life Experiences Study 2018 Report, the prevalence of physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in Grenada is 29%, with one in every 4 Grenadian women having suffered physical violence at some point in her life, and close to one in every 10 Grenadian women having experienced sexual violence in her lifetime.

In May 2021, a significant consultation was held to discuss a Victims’ Rights Policy drafted under the Grenada Spotlight Initiative to End Violence against Women and Girls.

The draft policy guarantees support to victims for their healing and recovery, delivered following international standards and best practices. The draft Victims’ Rights Policy aims to ensure that victims and essential service providers are aware of the rights of victims and survivors to facilitate enforcement, accountability, and victim empowerment.

Violence against women and children is one of the most widespread human rights abuses globally.