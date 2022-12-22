Infrastructure development is the responsibility of any government. Those were the words of the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews, as he witnessed the completion and reopening of the Brunswick/Prospect Hall Road.

Minister Andrews was high in praise for the contractor Jelon Samuel, who is a former high school classmate of his. He said it was noteworthy to hear older, more experienced contractors on the island praising the work of young Samuel and his team.

According to the Minister, it is important to develop the skills of young people on the island by affording them the opportunity to work on government projects.

Contractor Samuel, in giving brief remarks at the reopening ceremony, said he was happy to have had the fortune of constructing the Brunswick/Prospect Hall Road. This, he explained, was his first major work since entering the construction field.

The reopening ceremony was also attended by Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Javan Williams, and area residents, who expressed how happy they were to see the completion of the road.

The over 300 feet of concrete pavement and drains were one of the first infrastructural project embarked upon by the Public Works Division when the new administration took office in June.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs