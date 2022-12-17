The general public is informed that effective Sunday, 18 December 2022, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as Cooking Gas, in the State of Grenada will be as follows:

GRENADA

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $13.13/IG $11.19/IG Diesel $15.54/IG $12.82/IG Kerosene $15.91/IG $12.77/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $40.00 $40.00 100 lb Cylinder $321.20 $283.15 Bulk $3.30/lb $2.90/lb

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $13.31/IG $11.37/IG Diesel $15.72/IG $13.00/IG Kerosene $16.10/IG $12.95/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $331.20 $306.15 Bulk $3.30/lb $2.90/lb

PETITE MARTINIQUE

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $13.31/IG $11.37/IG Diesel $15.72/IG $13.00/IG Kerosene $16.10/IG $12.95/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $331.20 $306.15 Bulk $3.30/lb $2.90/lb

The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs, that is, ex-refinery prices for the period 12 November to 14 December 2022.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance, of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.

Energy Division

Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation