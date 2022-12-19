Republic Bank is pleased to once more partner with the Hillview Home for the Aged, to construct a dining/recreational room to serve the senior residents.

Located in Gouyave, St John, the Hillview Home was established in 1980 to provide safe, low-cost housing for senior citizens within the rural parish of St John. Currently, the home serves 32 residents (12 males and 20 females).

This much-needed upgrade will help to alleviate spacing constraints on the lower level of the structure, which is over 100 years old. The additional space will not only allow the senior citizens the basic comfort of having their meals sitting at a table, but will also serve as a recreational area where the staff and residents can engage in daily physical exercises and other recreational activities.

This latest act of philanthropy directly aligns to the Power to Care, one of 4 pillars on which Republic Bank’s social investment programme, the Power to Make A Difference is founded. Hillview Home is one of the early beneficiaries when the programme first launched in 2004. The Bank funded the construction of a wing to accommodate 6 single bedrooms and a restroom, at a contribution of $147,000; and continues to assist annually with the upkeep of the home.

Commenting on the initiative at the sod-turning ceremony, Acting General Manager, Operations Mavis Mc Burnie said: “Our senior citizens are among society’s most treasured assets; and, at Republic Bank, we take seriously our duty to care for the elderly because we believe that every human being has a valuable contribution. They are the quiet giants on whose shoulders we now stand. We are therefore pleased to support this project, with a financial contribution of $80,000.”

Chairman of the Board of Management Carlyle Glean Jr. thanked the Bank for its ongoing support of the home, and the elderly. On completion, the addition will provide an extra 320 square feet of much-needed space.

Republic Bank is pleased to meaningfully impact our society, through support for the elderly.

Republic Bank