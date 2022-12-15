Grenville Cooperative Credit Union Ltd invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of:

Collections and Recovery Officer

Role

The incumbent will generally be accountable for identifying, selecting, coordinating, and pursuing selected activities aimed at optimizing debt collection and minimizing the occurrence of delinquency.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Minimum of 3 years practical experience in credit, loan collection and recovery in the financial sector

Sound numeracy skills

Computer literacy

Familiarity with debt collection and recovery laws

Accuracy and attention to detail

Good negotiator, enthusiastic, results-oriented

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Accounts, Finance, or related field

Professional Credit or Debt recovery qualifications is an asset

Applications with curriculum vitae should be submitted by 30 December 2022 to:

The General Manager

Grenville Cooperative Credit Union Ltd

Jubilee Street

​​St Andrew

Grenada

Email: [email protected]

GCCU