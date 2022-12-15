Grenville Cooperative Credit Union Ltd invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of:
Collections and Recovery Officer
Role
The incumbent will generally be accountable for identifying, selecting, coordinating, and pursuing selected activities aimed at optimizing debt collection and minimizing the occurrence of delinquency.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Minimum of 3 years practical experience in credit, loan collection and recovery in the financial sector
- Sound numeracy skills
- Computer literacy
- Familiarity with debt collection and recovery laws
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Good negotiator, enthusiastic, results-oriented
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Accounts, Finance, or related field
- Professional Credit or Debt recovery qualifications is an asset
Applications with curriculum vitae should be submitted by 30 December 2022 to:
The General Manager
Grenville Cooperative Credit Union Ltd
Jubilee Street
St Andrew
Grenada
Email: [email protected]
GCCU