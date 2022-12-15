A FINA Developmental Coaches’ Clinic which began on Tuesday this week is being held by the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

The clinic, which runs until Thursday, 16 December is facilitated by Barbadian coach Dave Farmer. The clinic is structured with a morning classroom session, which runs from 9:30 am to 1 pm at the Conference room of the Blue Horizon Hotel, Grand Anse and an afternoon session from 3:30 to 5 pm at the Good Hope Swimming Pool. The afternoon session includes age group swimmers to accommodate the coaches’ observation of the various techniques and relevant practices of the various strokes by the swimmers.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association, in an effort to refresh the skills of available swim coaches and aspiring ones, has decided to hold this clinic. The clinic is also geared at upgrading coaches’ professionalism. The facilitator, Dave Farmer, is no stranger to Grenada since he also once coached here.

There are 22 participants registered for this venture.

While here Farmer will also meet with parents of swimmers to share with them on the topic, ‘On the Path to competitive Swimming’. Meanwhile, Aneeka Hopkin, Sports psychologist who is a Grenadian based in the UK and a former national swimmer herself, will also hold a Sports Psychology session for 11 plus swimmers, also at the Blue Horizon Conference Room.

GASA