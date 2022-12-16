Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Senior Accounts Officer at the Grenada Airports Authority (GAA).
Job Summary
The Senior Accounts Officer is accountable for ensuring that financial information is accurately and reliably processed in accordance with the financial accounting systems in place at the organisation. The position assists, as directed, in the preparation of budgets and financial reports; maintains the General Ledger and reconciles control accounts on a monthly basis. The position additionally reviews the work of and otherwise directs the activities of subordinate accounting personnel. This position is expected to discharge standard supervisor responsibilities inclusive of the completion of appraisal reports on subordinate staff.
Minimum Acceptable Academic/Technical/Professional Qualifications
- Certification from ACCA or equivalent from a professional body
Specific Skills/Experience and/or Knowledge
- Knowledge of computerised accounting systems. Advanced Excel skills, balancing commercial bank statement and cost accounting principles
- Related work experience may substitute for education or may consider an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Ability to meet stringent deadlines
- Ability to work in a team environment
Language Skills
- Ability to read, analyse, interpret complex data and understand detailed instructions, ability to write reports, business correspondence and procedure manuals
- Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations.
Minimum Number of Years of Relevant Experience
- At least 5 years supervisory experience working in a similar capacity
Interested qualified persons are asked to submit their full curriculum vitae and certificates on or before Monday, 16 January 2023 electronically to:
The Human Resources Manager at [email protected]
GAA