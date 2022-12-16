Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Senior Accounts Officer at the Grenada Airports Authority (GAA).

Job Summary

The Senior Accounts Officer is accountable for ensuring that financial information is accurately and reliably processed in accordance with the financial accounting systems in place at the organisation. The position assists, as directed, in the preparation of budgets and financial reports; maintains the General Ledger and reconciles control accounts on a monthly basis. The position additionally reviews the work of and otherwise directs the activities of subordinate accounting personnel. This position is expected to discharge standard supervisor responsibilities inclusive of the completion of appraisal reports on subordinate staff.

Minimum Acceptable Academic/Technical/Professional Qualifications

Certification from ACCA or equivalent from a professional body

Specific Skills/Experience and/or Knowledge

Knowledge of computerised accounting systems. Advanced Excel skills, balancing commercial bank statement and cost accounting principles

Related work experience may substitute for education or may consider an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to meet stringent deadlines

Ability to work in a team environment

Language Skills

Ability to read, analyse, interpret complex data and understand detailed instructions, ability to write reports, business correspondence and procedure manuals

Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations.

Minimum Number of Years of Relevant Experience

At least 5 years supervisory experience working in a similar capacity

Interested qualified persons are asked to submit their full curriculum vitae and certificates on or before Monday, 16 January 2023 electronically to:

The Human Resources Manager at [email protected]

GAA