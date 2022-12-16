Senator the Honourable Claudette Joseph, Attorney General, Minister for Legal Affairs, Labour & Consumer Affairs and the team from the Department of Labour have embarked on an outreach initiative to meet with employers and employees in various workplaces across the country.

The first of the outreach visits commenced 15 December 2022, in the Town of St George, and forms part of the Department of Labour’s new thrust to better serve the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique through increased sensitisation and interaction.

“It is important for us to reach out to our stakeholders and to let them know that we care, and that we are here to serve them,” Minister Joseph shared, noting that the Christmas season provides a wonderful opportunity to start the outreach programme. “I encourage all workers and employers to take this opportunity to get acquainted with the team, as we strive to serve you better.”

Additional visits scheduled for the month of December include a southern focus (St George and St David) on Friday, 16 December and a northern focus (from St John to St Andrew) on Thursday, 22 December 2022.

The We Care! Outreach Programme will continue in the new year with visits to Carriacou and Petite Martinque and other workplaces across the tri-island state.

The Minister and her team look forward to these interactions, as they endeavour to get to know stakeholders of the Ministry better, and to improve the level of service.

The Department of Labour wishes everyone an enjoyable and peaceful Christmas season. “We Care and We are Here to Serve!”

The key objectives of the We Care! Outreach Programme are to:

provide an opportunity for stakeholders to meet officials of the Department of Labour and for the Labour team to meet those it serves

build a new brand image of the Department of Labour with a focus on care and service

create awareness of the services offered by the Department of Labour, to gain crucial insights into the needs of clients; and

maintain sustainable labour relationships

GIS