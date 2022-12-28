The Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT Gnd) informs the public of a laptop giveaway phishing scam currently making the rounds on social media specifically targeting students (see screenshot of message hereunder).

The website that the link/URL in the message redirects to has been flagged by 8 security vendors as being malicious.

The public is informed that the message is a phishing scam. Please DO NOT:

Click the link in the message Share/forward the message Enter any personal information on that website

Anyone needing assistance insofar as verifying content or offers found online, or for general online safety information and advice can reach out to the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team on WhatsApp and Telegram on (473) 423-2478; via email at [email protected]; or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @csirtgnd.

CSIRT Gnd