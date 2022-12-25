Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin

December 2022

Fellow Grenadians, as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, let us be thankful for the successes realized and the challenges we overcame this past year. The successes achieved and challenges conquered were through the dedicated efforts of officers, and a growing partnership with the community.

In this season of joy and goodwill, let us show love and appreciation to our family, loved ones, and everyone who crosses our path. Let us resolve to do all within our power to assist the marginalised and disenfranchised. Let us also reflect on, and cherish the memories of those who unfortunately transitioned.

Despite the many challenges faced in executing our mandate, the RGPF, at the end of the third quarter, recorded a 6% contraction in reported crimes and an 85% solving rate, as compared to 2% contraction and a 78% solving rate for the same period in 2021.

Our officers also confiscated 25 illegal firearms, compared with 13 during the same period in 2021. This is an indication of our effort to keep our nation safe. I must express concern however, about the rate of violent and sexual crimes which continue to be unacceptably high. I assure you that this will be an area of continued focus in 2023, as we seek to reduce this troubling statistic.

We understand that safety and security are of paramount importance particularly during this season. Be assured that your police force is committed to ensuring the peace and safety of all. We will endeavour to create an environment that is free from the threat or fear of crime. However, we cannot do this alone.

We depend on crucial partnerships with you, the community, for it is only through sustained genuine collaboration that we will deny criminals the opportunity to destroy lives, businesses, and families in pursuit of selfish illicit gains. I encourage you to work with us to ensure that our nation remains safe. So, “if you see something, hear something, or know something, say something.”

Take extra precaution to safeguard yourself, your home and your property, and keep a watchful eye over our children and the elderly. Refrain from substance abuse, particularly if you’re driving. Motorists, I encourage you to exercise due care and attention for other road users. I urge us all to be compassionate and considerate, show respect, and exercise restraint in your daily interactions.

To our Police Officers, Rural Constables, Wardens, and Civilian Staff, you have been resilient and tenacious, exhibiting true grit in response to many challenges. Thank you for your selfless service to the nation. I wish you and your family happiness, peace, and joy this Christmas.

I am humbled by the continued support of the Government of Grenada, specifically, the Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, The Honorable Dickon Mitchell. We truly appreciate your recognition of the need to enhance capacity within the RGPF and the support provided for such investments.

As we look to 2023 with great anticipation and optimism, let us begin by examining ourselves, for it is through such awareness that we grow and can become better. Let us also continue to work together in the interest of national security.

Once again, happy holidays, Merry Christmas to everyone, and best wishes for a safe, peaceful, healthy, productive, and successful 2023.

Thank you.

