Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition Dr The Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell

December 2022

Fellow Citizens of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique! I speak to you as Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition at this special time of the year.

Despite the many challenges that some of you may be facing, it is important to remember that the essential message of the Season of Christmas is celebrating the birth of Christ, ‘Peace on earth and goodwill towards men.’

This Christmas, as we spend time with those we love, let us celebrate the blessings we cherish, embrace the spirit of giving, and continue to look out for one another and bring joy and cheer to those who are less fortunate among us. Let us also pause to reflect and thank God for his mercies during this past year and look forward to the New Year with renewed hope and faith in his continued goodness toward us.

To my constituents of St George North-West, special Season’s greetings to everyone! I am extremely grateful to God to be able to celebrate another Season of Christmas with you. To my fellow Parliamentarians, I take this opportunity to extend the warmest season’s greetings to each of you and your families. As we approach 2023, we must all try to apply the lesson in Matthew chapter 25, verses 40-45, quoting from verse 40 “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

On behalf of my family and myself, Merry Christmas and best wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year to all the people of this beautiful tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

GIS