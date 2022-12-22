Two days of true Grenadian flair and flavour will be exhibited at the Christmas Market at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium Car Park.

The first day of the 2-day event will commence on Friday, 23 December 2022, from 6 am to 8 pm. The second day will be on Friday, 30 December 2022, from 6 am to 8 pm.

The Christmas Market is expected to create a Christmas-like atmosphere to showcase everything that is authentically Grenadian. Local vendors from all sectors will have the opportunity to display their products to the public.

There will be several added attractions, live entertainment, and a variety of local food and beverages on sale. Entrance is free, and a bus shuttle will be available during the hours of 6 am to 4 pm on both days, to and from the bus terminal.

This is an event for the entire family, and we encourage everyone to come out. Let us buy local, eat local and support our local vendors.

For more information, please contact Nathan Lessey at [email protected]. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation in collaboration with other Ministries.

GIS