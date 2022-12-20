by Linda Straker

Over EC$400,000 allocated to first phase of general public consultation

By December 2023, relevant legislation to be presented to Parliament for approval

Grenada’s Government has disclosed that it will be legalising cannabis for medicinal purposes and anticipates that by December 2023, the relevant legislation will be presented to the Parliament for approval.

“We are talking about legalising it for medicinal purposes… In January, we will be opening the secretariat so that the necessary work can be done,” said Senator Adrian Thomas when he presented the 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for debate in the Upper House on Monday, 19 December 2022.

“There will be extensive consultation with the general public involving education programmes because our people must understand what this industry is all about. We want them to be part of it, and therefore, Madam President, we have allocated over EC$400,000 to that first phase,” said Thomas.

He assured the secretariat’s day-to-day management would be the responsibility of a Chief Executive Officer. Thomas, the Leader of Government Business in the Upper House and also serves as Minister for Agriculture and Lands promised that legislative changes to the pertinent law(s) with respect to cannabis will by December 2023. “In 12 months’ time, the necessary legislation will be put in place and it will be put in place and we will be ready to cultivate and process the necessary products from the cannabis.”

In 2020, Franka Bernardine the then Political Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that her party has concluded that the time has come for Grenada to adopt Caricom’s recommendations as it pertains to cannabis. “After much consideration and analytical review and discussion with many people throughout our society as well as listening to the voices of our people through social, electronic, print media whatever, the National Democratic Congress has concluded that the time has come for Grenada to adopt the relevant recommendations of the Caricom regional commission on marijuana as outline in their 2018 document,” she had said.

The then-ruling New National Party (NNP) announced that Grenada will decide about the changes to national laws and international treaties regarding cannabis decriminalisation or legislation following public consultation with a wide cross-section of relevant stakeholders, including the religious community.

In November 2021, after a series of consultations the then-NNP administration presented a bill to Parliament proposing an amendment to the Drug Abuse legislation. The main objectives of the amendments were to allow anyone over 18 to be in possession of 28 grams or 0.987671 ounces of marijuana, and to allow each homeowner over the age of 18 to grow no more than 5 trees.

Additionally, the amendments provided for members of the Rastafarian community to use the herb solely for religious purposes as a sacrament in adherence to the Rastafarian faith and at a place of worship.

Though the legislation provides for people to be in possession of marijuana, smoking in a public place will be prohibited. A person who smokes or uses cannabis or cannabis resin in a public place commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of EC$500. That legislation did not receive the necessary approval because Parliament was dissolved for the June 2022 General Election.

Grenada’s 1992 Drug Abuse Prevention Act listed cannabis as a controlled narcotic drug. It shall not be lawful for a person to cultivate or be in possession of the drug, also called marijuana.