Attorney General and Minister for Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs Hon. Claudette Joseph, on Friday, 16 December 2022, filed her declaration of income, assets and liabilities with the Integrity Commission of Grenada.

This brings to 13 the number of new parliamentarians filing declarations since the month began.

Hon. Joseph’s documents were received by Commissioner Justin Campbell in the presence of the Commission’s Operations Manager Elizabeth Henry Greenidge.

Office of the Integrity Commission