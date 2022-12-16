The Pharmacy Act Cap 241 states in Section 16 “(1) No person shall, whether on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of another person or persons, carry on a business which includes the compounding, dispensing, storing for sale, or selling, either by wholesale or retail, of drugs on any premises unless

The Council has issued under subsection (2), a certificate in respect of the suitability of the premises as a pharmacy”

A certificate for the purposes of subsection (1)(a) shall be issued by the secretary upon application made to the Council in a manner approved by the Minister, and payment of the prescribed fee

Please note that pursuant to section 16 of the Pharmacy Act Cap 241, “A certificate issued under section 16(2) is valid until the 31st day of December of the year of issue and may be renewed during the month of January in each year for a further period of one year if the Council is satisfied that the premises are suitable for the purposes of a pharmacy.”

Pharmacies and Wholesale Distributors of Pharmaceuticals wishing to be reregistered for the period 2023 should be so guided.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs and the Grenada Pharmacy Council remind and encourage all concerned to be guided accordingly.

GIS