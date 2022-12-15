In an historic gesture, Anglican Archdeacon Michael Marshall presented the church’s parish booklet which contains a declaration of the community’s assets and liabilities to Chairperson of the Integrity Commission A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph at the Church Service on Sunday, 4 December 2022, to mark the beginning of the observance of International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations.

“I want to present [to] you this morning, a copy of our general parish booklet which will have within it a declaration of assets and liabilities of the parish. There will be a report from every group [and] organisation that function within this church and parish,” Archdeacon Marshall said.

At the service, which was attended by over 12 Commission members and stakeholders, Archdeacon Marshall, commended the Office of the Integrity Commission for its work which he likened to that of a priest, “in the confessional with parishioners and people; with the many stories…related to me as a priest, that I’ll take to the grave.”

Lady Joseph thanked Archdeacon Marshall and the church, though not a public sector entity, for their example in choosing to publicly and transparently share their report with the Commission.

Meanwhile, Minister for Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs Tevin Andrews filed his Declaration of income, assets and liabilities with the Integrity Commission on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, one day ahead of the scheduled date for Cabinet members who requested extensions.

Minister Andrew was among a number of Cabinet members who had requested and was given extensions to file their declarations. The other members are expected to file on Thursday, 15 December 2022.

Like Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell who filed on 1 December, Minister Andrews said though the process is not as tedious as previously thought, he would have liked to submit his declarations electronically.

Chairperson of the Integrity Commission A Anande Trotman (Lady) Joseph, received Minister Andrews’ Declaration on behalf of the Commission. She thanked him for his cooperation and assured him that the Commission is ready to partner with him in Carriacou and Petite Martinique to increase awareness of the work of the Commission on the sister isles.

Office of the Integrity Commission