Two hundred and fifty (250) families in the northern parish of St Patrick have each received a grocery gift voucher of EC$200 from the Grenada National Resort Project, in time for Christmas 2022.

This is the second year in a row that the company, which is implementing an approved CBI project in the form of a hotel resort and golf course development at Levera, St Patrick, is demonstrating corporate social responsibility by engaging in a holiday giving programme.

For Christmas 2022, the programme is being done in collaboration with Members of Parliament Denis Cornwall and Joseph Andall, who are the representatives for St Patrick East and West, respectively. The vouchers, which were distributed from 19-21 December 2022, are for grocery items, and they are redeemable at participating supermarkets in St Patrick.

In 2021, the Grenada National Resort supported 200 families during the Christmas Holidays but has now increased the numbers in 2022.

“The 250 vouchers, as presented, represent an increase of 50 recipients over last December. The total value of our programme this year is $50,000 because we recognise that in this post-Covid period, there are many families that are vulnerable and struggling to recover their livelihoods. We hope that this gesture brings some holiday cheer into their lives and gives them one less headache, as they celebrate the meaning of the season,” said Thomas Yun, Project Development Director.

Chairman of Singapore Heng Sheng Development PTE Ltd Yuanfa Li, handed over a symbolic cheque to the MP for St Patrick East on 21 December 2022, and residents are now redeeming their vouchers for groceries at the participating supermarkets in St Patrick.

Grenada National Resort