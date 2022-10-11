The thought that water is the new oil where wars would be fought over resources is at the top of our collective minds. If it is not, then it should be as we need to be visionary and face reality.

Emmanuel Macron the president of France has recently stated that there is an “end of abundance…the end of abundance of land and materials including water.” What does this mean when we are said to be a watery planet? The reality is that roughly 70% of the earth’s surface is water with about 96% of that water being saline (salt water). Then of the remaining 4% only about 2.5% is fresh water which is drinkable and easily accessible. Thus, we doh have ah lot ah fresh water we cyan drink. And now we are faced with drought in parts of China, North America, Europe, Africa an as dey say, wen yuh neighbour house on fire wet yours.

The effects of this global drought would affect Grenada, remember when Covid hit in 2020 and we all sat and marvelled at the ability of the Chinese people to build a hospital facility in about 10 days. We thought that Covid-19 would never hit us, the reality is that it did and we are still facing the ill effects, e doh gone yet. Today the water woes are global where, “the current droughts in North America have caused concern about economic losses and public water supplies. The US drought area affects states producing wheat, corn and to a lesser extent soy. It also significantly affects cotton production and ranching activities. In Mexico, the government has declared a water emergency in all northern states. At-risk industries include irrigated agriculture, ranching, mining, tourism, bottled beverages and possibly the automobile factories.”

Denise Tannis a development specialist and Stevenson Skeete of The Caribbean Policy Development Centre recently held a 3-day workshop in Grenada focusing on “disaster mitigation and resilience building for small farmers”. The focus was on Climate Smart Innovative Agro-ecology (CSIA) with a focus on drought, design, wind, rainfall and drought mitigation. This workshop hosted by the Agency for Rural Transformation included farmers within Grenada who are expected to face the brunt of drought in the tri-island state.

Scientists predict that North America is expected to experience a “mega drought” in the near future. To a large extent, our weather in Grenada is affected by what happens in North America and the globe as a whole. Recently I heard someone say, “we have ah lot ah water in Grenada.” That may be the case, but we need to prepare for the future.

First, water should not enter our rivers and waterways untreated with contaminants from industry and households. The volume of pollutants entering our soil, water and air is astounding due to the lack of concern for the environment. As a natural resource, we need to ensure that our waterways especially our rivers are clean.

Recently, I passed through an industrial area and the affluence coming from a certain factory should be addressed. I noted that lower down on that side of the river there was a build-up of algae. Depending on the industry untreated effluence would enter the water system with its negative effects. Drive in the south of Grenada and the stench is stink to high heaven from industrial affluence. The reality is that we as a people depend on this same ground water to drink, cook, shower and for our daily usage, so all the pollutants we put into the water ends up in our body. This water pollution is known to have negative health effects including cancer and neurological disorders. Basically, wastewater from homes and should not directly enter our waterways. Instead, homes and industry should focus on the decontamination of their respective wastewater. The methods are there and legislation needs to be enforced to ensure our waterways are clean for our collective good – is all ah we.

The reality is that industry has a stake to ensure our water system is clean as they collectively depend on the water as a core input factor. Imagine, if polluted water is used as an input to create beverages, foods etc. In addition, the cost to treat polluted water as an input would be astronomical as opposed to preventing the water from becoming contaminated. I remember pre-Covid when Nawasa increased the water rate and individuals were up in arms. It was about a 1% increase. The reality is that individuals in Grenada are not paying the true cost of water production, thus we have become complacent as it is highly subsidised by grants. If we fail to devise preventative measures then the cost of water would increase drastically, thus let us do our collective part and keep our water clean. Are we to give legal rights to the environment, animals and plants? If so, whose rights take precedence, humans or the environment, plants or animals? We go see, as dey say, if yuh have patience yuh go see ants bellie.

Second, trees are known to prevent drought by large-scale reforestation. However, due to the small land mass of our tri-island state large-scale reforestation as that occurring in Africa and China is not feasible. As we say in Grenada, one-one cocoa does fill basket. So instead of cutting trees for a lush lawn individuals should plant more trees. At this stage, it is imperative that we are visionary and initiate such programmes. We cannot wait until it is too late then try to play catch up. Growing up some of us would remember being unable to open our mouths in September when the rain flies were out in mass numbers. Yes, they were a nuisance, but today one would be lucky to see one ah 2 as an indication of rain.

Third, individuals need to be fully informed in regards to the negative impacts of pollution to our collective waterways. We starting wid Skool chilren to pass on duh message. Organisations such as Grenada Green Group (G3) are continually engaging with schools around the island to highlight the importance of keeping our island nation clean and pure.