The Grenada National Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT Gnd) is advising the public against sending money for any product or service to any of the following 3 addresses:
Currently, there is an active scam campaign taking place involving the sale of high-end mobile devices in which the Public is being asked to send payments to one of these 3 addresses.
Please do not comply. Additionally, if you have sent money to any of those persons, contact CSIRT Gnd, or the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) as soon as possible.
GIS
