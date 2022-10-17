by António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

World Food Day 2022 comes at a challenging moment for global food security.

The number of people affected by hunger has more than doubled in the past 3 years. Almost a million people are living in famine conditions, with starvation and death a daily reality.

A staggering 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet.

The most vulnerable communities are being battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, environmental degradation, conflict, and deepening inequalities.

The war in Ukraine has accelerated the rise in food and fertiliser and energy prices.

But we can reverse all these trends, if we act together.

There is enough food for everyone in our world this year. But farmers need to urgently access fertilisers at reasonable cost to ensure enough food next year.

The theme of this year’s World Food Day is to “Leave no one behind. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.”

Governments, scientists, the private sector and civil society need to work together to make nutritious diets available and affordable for all.

Financial institutions need to increase their support to developing countries, so they can help their people and invest in food systems.

Together, we must move from despair to hope and action.

On World Food Day and every day, I call on you to be part of the change.

