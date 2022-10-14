by Linda Straker

Senate’s first working session was Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Government getting good feedback on transformational agenda

Thomas called on senators to be a guiding light for future generations

Senator Adrian Thomas, Leader of Government Business in the Upper House of Parliament wants all 13 senators who represent the government, the main opposition political party, and sectoral bodies such as the business community, the agriculture, and fishing sector, and the Trade Union Movement to support Government’s transformational agenda.

“I want to ask every member of the Senate to please support the Government in the transformational agenda. We have outlined what the transformational agenda is all about. You have listened, the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique have listened, the people in the diaspora have listened and the feedback that we are getting: it is a good programme, it is a programme that should be well executed and Grenada will be in a better position and our country will move forward,” he told the Senate during its first working session on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

In his maiden address to the Parliament, Thomas also called on the senators — 7 of whom are appointed by the Prime Ministers, 3 by the Leader of the Opposition, and 3 by sectoral groupings — to be a guiding light for the future generations so that they can be assured to also become a member of Upper House.

Grenada’s Constitution outlines who should be occupying the chairs of the Upper House.

“I appeal to each one of us to take up our responsibility, be the guiding light, be the figure that the kids in school will see and I say I want to be like Senator La Crette, I want to be like Senator Quinc, I want to be like Senator Andrew. And if we go in that direction Madam President, I am sure that our country will be in a better position.” Thomas is a former public servant, but is presently the Minister responsible for Agriculture and Lands in the Dickon Mitchell administration.

The 13 senators are Senator Dessima Williams, the President; Adrian Thomas, the Leader of Government Business; Claudette Joseph, Qunic Britton, David Andrew, and Gloria Thomas who are all appointed by the Government.

Norland Cox is the deputy president, and Katisha Douglas and Neilon Franklyn are appointed by the Leader of the Opposition. The final 3 are Roderick St Clair, Andre Lewis, and Salim Rahaman who are each appointed by the Agriculture and Fishing communities, the Labor Movement and the Business Community respectively.

