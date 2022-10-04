Forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport have warned of a medium chance of flooding with the passage of a strong tropical wave Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The bulletin stated that recent satellite-derived wind data suggest that a broad low-level circulation could be forming in association with a tropical wave located approximately 430 miles east of Grenada.

The forecasters’ analysis shows that conditions could become more conducive for a tropical depression to form while the Tropical Wave moves westward at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

From Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, the weather is expected to be cloudy to overcast with light to moderate showers, some becoming heavy. Winds are expected to be gusty during showers.

With the expected conditions, the Meteorological Office has issued a warning for a medium chance of flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas, and a marine advisory remains in effect.

NaDMA encourages the public to use the information above to make informed decisions about safety.

The Agency through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the Tropical Wave and provide timely updates.

