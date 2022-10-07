The Minister, Permanent Secretaries, Management, and Staff of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our colleague Cindy Stewart-Abraham.

Stewart-Abraham, affectionately called “Cindy,” died at the General Hospital, where she was receiving emergency medical care. Cindy gave more than 17 years of dedicated service to the Government and People of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, most of which were spent in the Dental Health Division where she served as a Dental Assistant.

Later, she performed the duties of PABX Operator at the Administrative Division of the Ministry of Health. Her dedication to her professional calling was unmatched, and she demonstrated her genuine love for her customers, co-workers, and friends.

Reacting to the sad news, Health Minister Sen. The Hon. Jonathan LaCrette described Cindy as a kind-hearted individual who was a friend to many. Minister LaCrette, who recalled visiting the hospital upon hearing the sad news, said “Cindy would undoubtedly be missed.”

Other members of staff described Cindy as a bubbly and kind-hearted person who was committed to her job and caring for people; she was well-loved.

This is a difficult time for the entire team at the Ministry. Cindy was more than a colleague; she was family, having spent many years in the public health sector. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with her. It is never easy losing a loved one. We will lean on each other for support as we come to terms with this loss.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs extends its deepest condolences to her husband, children, relatives, friends, colleagues, and clients whose lives she touched so deeply. It is our hope that our prayers will guide her soul to our Heavenly Father. Please accept our most sincere condolences.

GIS