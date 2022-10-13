For the next 4 weeks, 5 primary schools on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be engaged in football competition.

The tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government through its Division of Sports.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews declared the competition open and kicked the first ball. He also delivered brief remarks, admonishing the young players to use the game as a stepping stone to develop their discipline and as a path to a future career.

Meanwhile, the Division of Sports recently welcomed Grenada Athletic Association (GAA) representatives, who held their Talent Identification Programme here. It drew participating athletes from primary and secondary schools on the island.

Kwame Hypolite, GAA Public Relations Officer, said the association will be supporting the Division of Sports to ensure the development of Carriacou and Petite Martinique athletes. Sebastian Stiell, Senior Coach in Carriacou, was presented with a pair of starting blocks to aid in the sports developmental programme.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs