It was a moment of redemption for the Spiceboyz as they dominated St Vincent and the Grenadines 5-1 in the battle of the Grenadines rematch at Victoria Park, Kingstown on Saturday, 1 October 2022.

St Vincent and the Grenadines got on the leaderboard first in the 15th minute of play but the Spiceboyz settled down to business with #8 Joshua Isaac leading the attack with a hat trick, all scored within 6 minutes (31’, 34,36’).

Isaac was the lone goal scorer in the historic international friendly only a week prior in Carriacou; his second cap with the national team. Even with the comfortable 3-1 lead going into the second half, the Spiceboyz were not done yet as Mackell Ganness who is usually a defender, found the back of the net after a free kick opportunity in the 81st minute.

Then at full-time, (90’) Dorrel Pierre who came in off the bench a few minutes before seized the opportunity to score his maiden goal for the Senior Men’s National team; skillfully assisted by Kriston Julien.

This win comes after a 3-1 loss in Carriacou on 24 September.

Following the match Senior Men’s Head Coach Anthony Modeste said, “We are a work in progress. We lost last week in Carriacou and we worked hard to come back with a win. It’s only two games into the progress we want. We will continue working.”

Speaking of his performance, Joshua Isaac said, “It was an amazing feeling to score the three goals. We needed that victory and we will keep working to improve ourselves as a team.

The Grenada Football Association congratulates the Senior Men’s National team and coaching staff on their victory and continued passion and determination on the field.

GFA